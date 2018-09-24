A newly hired correctional officer at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel is facing criminal charges after admitting to investigators Monday that she’d had “non-professional relationships" with four inmates, including one who texted her nude pictures and videos of himself.
Valerie Victor, 35, of 1819 Marque Ann Drive, Baton Rouge, was booked Monday afternoon on four counts of malfeasance in office as well as a count of malfeasance in office sexual conduct prohibited, said Ken Pastorick, a spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
On Monday night, she was still in Iberville Parish Prison in lieu of $25,000 bond.
Victor was hired on July 16 as a cadet, meaning she was still in the initial probation period of her employment, and is now in the process of being fired, Pastorick said.
The four inmates all communicated with Victor via text messages using contraband cell phones, Pastorick said.