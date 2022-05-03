Louisiana State Police seized more than $5 million in cocaine after officers found 55 kilograms of the drug inside an 18-wheeler during a routine traffic stop on I-12 Monday.
According to the department, authorities stopped a 2005 Peterbilt 387 that was driving eastbound in St. Tammany Parish shortly after 6 a.m. During the course of the stop, troopers became "suspicious of criminal activity," according to a release from state police.
The driver gave consent for them to search the vehicle, upon which the troopers discovered the stash, estimated to have a street value of $5.5 million.
Police arrested Melvin Contreras, 32, of Mount Vernon, New York, and Pedro Sarante, 40, of New York City, on drug-related charges, the release said. They were booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail.
State police referred the case to the Department of Homeland Security for further investigation.