Months after losing a family friend to gun violence on Christmas Day 2018, Earnest Johnson Jr. got a tattoo commemorating the loss and affirming his faith in God.

That tattoo encircling his left forearm — showing a dove taking flight and hands clasped in prayer — is how police confirmed his identity Sunday night, his brother said.

Johnson was shot to death outside the CVS on Florida Boulevard in yet another act of Baton Rouge gun violence. Detectives believe the shooting resulted from an argument over a stolen bicycle, according to Baton Rouge police.

"A bicycle? Like, I can't wrap my head around that. It doesn't make any sense," said Ronald Stevens, the brother. "Like, I would buy you 100 bikes … To kill somebody over something so frivolous, I don't understand."

That was one of three Baton Rouge shootings Sunday night, all reported within a few hours. A toddler and an adult were injured in gunfire near Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road, and one person was in critical condition after being shot on Lemonwood Drive, which is between Plank Road and North Foster Drive.

The spate of gun violence added to an already unprecedented murder rate plaguing the Baton Rouge area. Just last month, the White House announced a new initiative aimed at curbing gun violence in 15 American cities and counties, including Baton Rouge.

Experts believe the pandemic helped fuel a nationwide increase in homicides last year — a tragic consequence of widespread financial hardship, lack of access to mental health and addiction services, and delays in the court system, among other factors.

In Baton Rouge, local officials have noted some trends in the killings: more minor arguments escalating into gunfire, and more brazen displays of violence during daylight hours. Both apply to the shooting outside CVS.

Johnson, 23, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers immediately detained and arrested the suspected shooter, who admitted to pulling the trigger while confronting Johnson about a bicycle, police said.

DeAngelo Ghoram, 32, was booked into jail early Monday.

According to his arrest report, a witness heard Ghoram say "get off my bike" followed by a popping sound. Another witness described hearing a loud noise and then seeing Ghoram "gesturing with his hands and the victim lying on the ground."

Ghoram had a gun, which he placed on the ground when officers arrived on scene, police wrote. The report lacks additional details about the circumstances of the shooting and a more definitive motive.

"If my brother really was killed over a bicycle, the value of life is at an all-time low. Like this is not a video game," Stevens said. "My mother is without her son. I'm without my brother. His nieces and nephews are devastated. This is senseless. How did this happen?"

Johnson grew up in the Smiley Heights area, a neighborhood his brother called Old Birdstation, and graduated from Broadmoor High School.

He worked at Walmart for a while and then in construction, Stevens said. Most recently, Johnson was living in an apartment building behind the old Bon Marche Mall, just around the corner from where he was killed.

Stevens said he saw Johnson sometime around the Fourth of July. As usual, Johnson was joking around, embracing his baby brother status as the youngest of three siblings.

"I just want these people to know that when you pick up a gun, you're destroying entire families," Stevens said. "To kill someone so young — he hadn't even really had a chance to live yet. He hadn't tapped into his potential."

Stevens, whose uncle retired as a captain with the Baton Rouge Police Department, said he was relieved to hear the case was solved so quickly, though he wants to know more details about how exactly the incident unfolded.

Ghoram, the suspected shooter, has a short criminal history in Baton Rouge. He was arrested twice in 2011 for marijuana possession, once while also carrying a gun, and later pleaded guilty to the drug possession charge. His record ends there and police gave no indication whether he knew Johnson before their encounter Sunday night.

Already this year, at least 76 people have been murdered across East Baton Rouge Parish, which is on track to break all previous records for the second year running. The Advocate tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting standards, though the 2021 numbers are preliminary and could change in the future.

Much of the gun violence is concentrated in majority Black neighborhoods struggling with poverty and disinvestment, the same communities hit hardest in the coronavirus pandemic.

Stevens keeps a mental list of his own — remembering classmates, relatives and friends lost to violence. That includes the unsolved murder of his second cousin Gerald "Spook" Augustus Jr., who was shot to death on Blackberry Street after stepping outside on Christmas morning 2018.

Just last year, Johnson buried his father, Earnest Johnson Sr., who died after being run over on Airline Highway. Police initially believed the crash was intentional and launched a homicide investigation, but later classified the death an accident.

The collective losses are too much, Stevens said.

"Baton Rouge is too small for the level of crime that we're having," he said. "Too many mothers are having to bury their children over foolishness. … When will it stop?"