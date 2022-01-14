Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated and booked them into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking record show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Gerald Parker, 61, of Baton Rouge, was booked on one count of fourth-offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
- Joseph Fierro, 60, of Denham Springs, was booked on one count each of failure to maintain control of a vehicle, reckless operation of a vehicle and first-offence DWI.
- Raymond Brown, 46, of Baton Rouge, was booked on one count each of disobeying a red light, reckless operation of a vehicle, driving with a suspended license and second-offense DWI.