Just one day after losing his wife following a long illness, James Brannon pulled a gun on his twin stepdaughters and killed them both before shooting himself, according to police.
Brannon, 77, was identified as the suspected shooter in the Zachary murder-suicide that left three people dead late Wednesday afternoon.
The two stepdaughters were identified as Deborah Watts Ross, 48, of Baton Rouge and Beverly Watts, 48, of Lafayette. They were both pronounced dead in their mother's house on Martin Drive, which borders Fennwood Hills Country Club near Rollins Road.
Their mom — and Brannon's wife of several years — had passed away at the residence on Tuesday following a long illness, Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said in a news release. He didn't provide her exact cause of death.
McDavid said detectives are still working to determine a motive, though he noted witnesses had described an argument over funeral arrangements that could have preceded the shooting. Two other people were in the house at the time, the husband of one stepdaughter and another family friend, he said.
McDavid recalled going to school with the older sister of the twins and said he's known their whole family for decades.
"I knew their mom too. She lived at that residence on Martin Drive as long as I can remember," he said. "It's such a tragic situation all around, such a loss for the small town of Zachary."