Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for a Hammond man accused of shooting a man to death and injuring his young daughter in a home invasion.
Omarion Hookfin, 18, is accused of killing 32-year-old Donte Perry in his home and critically wounding his 12-year-old daughter with several gunshot wounds during a home invasion on Rufus Bankston Road in the Hammond area on Sept. 12, according to the Sheriff's Office. Chief Jimmy Travis said another 7-year-old child had a gun put to their head during the invasion, but that the gun either jammed or was out of bullets.
Hookfin is wanted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Hookfin is accused of aggravated kidnapping because the children were moved from one floor of the house to another, Travis said.
He said the Sheriff's Office is working to identify other accomplices in the home invasion.
Deputies encourage anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Office at (985)345-6150 or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1(800)554-5245.