Federal officials say three Baton Rouge residents accused of committing arson "to make a statement" amid ongoing civil unrest last week did so after attending a rally along Siegen Lane to protest the death of George Floyd.

Documents filed in U.S. District Court accuse Terry Dorsey, 21, Kenyatta Huggins, 22, and Shamyrin Johnson, 22, of interfering with interstate commerce by setting fires at four businesses May 31 and June 1. The three each had previously been booked on two counts of simple arson and criminal conspiracy.

The fires damaged Tai Industries near Siegen Lane, a Plank Road tire shop and the Airline Highway locations of AAA Tire Shop and Autozone Auto Parts.

An FBI special agent alleges that Dorsey, Huggins and Johnson made a collective decision to start the fires and did so after the three attended an anti-police brutality protest on Siegen Lane.

Local investigators had alleged that, referencing ongoing protests across the country against police brutality in the aftermath of George Floyd's death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Dorsey said he was motivated to commit the arsons out of anger for "what was going on" and wanted to "attack who was attacking us."

Huggins said she and the others wanted to get people's attention to let them know "it is going on in Louisiana too," according to the affidavit. Johnson also said that while he was angry, he "got caught up in the wave, and wanted to stand up for what is right." He also claimed people in the Baton Rouge area are "being pushed to commit acts of vandalism by all the rappers on Instagram."

It is unclear which rappers Johnson was referencing.

The local owners who had their businesses damaged by the fires said that their inventory was either obtained from or shipped to other states, according to the affidavit.

All three people now face the charge of conspiring to maliciously damage or destroy, by means of fire, buildings used in interstate commerce and in activities affecting interstate commerce. The charges were filed Monday, June 8.

Since the outbreak of civil unrest following Floyd's death, U.S. Attorney General William Barr has drawn distinctions between peaceful protesters and "violent instigators."

Barr said in a press release from May 31 that "federal law enforcement actions will be directed at apprehending and charging the violent radical agitators who have hijacked peaceful protest and are engaged in violations of federal law."

In Baton Rouge the protests have been largely peaceful, often conducted in coordination with law enforcement or local government.