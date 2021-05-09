The father of the suspect in the fatal shooting of an Elvis Presley impersonator has been arrested in New Orleans, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

At about 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, deputies were sent to the 25000 block of Homestead Drive in Denham Springs, responding to reports of gunshots. There, Jason Baglio, also known under his stage name of "Jayson Alfano," was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds, and he died from his injuries.

LPSO identified 28-year-old Trace Pigott as the shooter; he was apprehended in the New Orleans area by NOPD and faces several charges in the Orleans Parish Prison. Tommy Ray Pigott, his 53-year-old father, was present during the shooting and is now in custody in New Orleans, deputies said. Tommy Ray Pigottt faces a charge of principal to second degree murder.

Baglio worked as head chef for the Livingston Council on Aging and was recently featured in an article in The Advocate about the nonprofit's new kitchen.

Anyone with information surrounding the case, is asked to call LPSO at (225)686-2241 x1 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (225)344-STOP.

Danae Leake also contributed to this story.