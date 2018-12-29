A Zachary man was arrested and accused of carrying out a two-day kidnapping involving a woman and two young children.
The adult victim said Wayne Hebert, 25, herself and two children left a home in Ethel on Dec. 21 and instead of going to a family member's home as discussed, Hebert demanded he drive and took them to a hotel in Baker overnight.
She said Hebert had a firearm and frequently reminded her about the weapon as he threatened to kill her during the ordeal.
The four drove around to different locations in Central and Baker the following day, according to Hebert's arrest report.
At one point, the woman said Hebert stopped the car and ordered her to get out and go to her hands and knees on the ground. Hebert then pointed his firearm at the woman and fired a shot, which did not hit the woman, according to the report.
Eventually the four went back to the first residence in Ethel, where Hebert got his belongings and left. The woman said she and the children also left in a different vehicle.