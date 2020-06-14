Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them are:
- Jared Hudson, 38, 864 Jennifer Jean Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, disobeying a red light, driver's license suspended, and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Marcus Dominique, 28, 32565 Alice St., White Castle, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and driver's license suspended.