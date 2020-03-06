A man was found dead from gunshot wounds in a vacant lot in Old South Baton Rouge late Thursday, police said.

Ahmed Muhammad, 25, died following a shooting in the 400 block of West Johnson Street, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a statement Friday morning.

The shooting occurred around 10:20 p.m. Thursday and the victim was found in a vacant lot and pronounced dead on the scene, McKneely said.

Muhammad's listed address is on West Washington Street, less than a mile from where he was killed.

The suspect and motive are unknown. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.