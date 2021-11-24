Three people, including an infant, died in a crash on U.S. Route 61 Wednesday evening, Louisiana State Police said.
The crash, which happened south of Interstate 10 and north of Gramercy in St. James Parish by the Ascension Parish line, involved at least three vehicles, according to LSP spokesman Taylor Scrantz.
Scrantz said a preliminary investigation revealed one of the vehicles involved was traveling northbound on U.S. 61 just after 5 p.m. when it was truck by a second vehicle.
After being struck by the second vehicle, the first car was hit again by a third.
Three of the occupants in the first vehicle — two adults and a baby — were ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police shut down part of the roadway in response to the crash.