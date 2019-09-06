A Baton Rouge man was arrested Thursday in the armed robbery of a barber shop, Baton Rouge Police reported.
Dewayne Curry, 21, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison one on count of armed robbery and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
The robbery took place Thursday at 12:43 p.m., according to the arrest report. Curry entered a barber shop armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s wallet and his cell phone. He then rode away on a pink bicycle.
Soon after the incident, a police detective saw Curry on Florida Boulevard, the report says. Curry ran into a house on North Acadian Thruway where police found him hiding under a bed at the back of the home.
According to the booking documents, Curry is a suspect in several other robberies in the area.