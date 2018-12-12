NAPOLEONVILLE - A Labadieville man was arrested Wednesday and accused of engaging in sexual activity with a juvenile, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said.
Anthony Benoit, 23, of 2559 La. 308, Labadieville, was booked into the Assumption Parish jail on a count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, Falcon said in a news release.
The Sheriff's Office received a complaint about Benoit and the juvenile Nov. 8 and, after investigating, determined that Benoit had asked a 16-year-old girl to help him move from one residence to another. The sexual incident with the juvenile, which investigators said was consensual, happened during the move, Falcon said.
Benoit remains in custody pending a bond hearing, the sheriff said.