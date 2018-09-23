The Coast Guard called off its search on Sunday afternoon for a man seen entering the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge early Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard searched approximately 30 square miles for about nine hours for the man, according to a news release.

The man was seen entering the river at about 7 a.m. Saturday, the Coast Guard said. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported the incident to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans.

Involved in the search for the man was a boat crew from the Coast Guard Station New Orleans, a helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department.