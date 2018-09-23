no.coastguard.070718.001
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew practices helicopter operations on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, La. Friday, July 6, 2018. Helicopters out of the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans in Belle Chasse are among the busiest in the Coast Guard with over 300 rescues a year. With the busy July 4th holiday the Coast Guard reminds boaters to remain responsible on the water and to have people on board wear life vests. According to the Coast Guard in 2016, 83 percent of all recreational boating drowning fatalities were not wearing life vests.

 Advocate staff photo by MATTHEW HINTON

The Coast Guard called off its search on Sunday afternoon for a man seen entering the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge early Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard searched approximately 30 square miles for about nine hours for the man, according to a news release.

The man was seen entering the river at about 7 a.m. Saturday, the Coast Guard said. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported the incident to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans.

Involved in the search for the man was a boat crew from the Coast Guard Station New Orleans, a helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

