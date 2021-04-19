A Baker man was arrested Monday morning in connection with a Sunday night shooting on Wooddale Boulevard that left one man dead, according to Baton Rouge police.
Tevin Gooden, 28, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, obstruction of justice, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Gooden is accused of fatally shooting 50-year-old Shelton Watson of Gretna at an apartment 675 Wooddale Blvd, BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a statement.
Police arrived at the apartment around 7 p.m. Sunday night, where they found Watson suffering from a gunshot wound. Watson later died at the scene.
Investigators said they believe an argument led to the shooting.
No additional information on the shooting was immediately available.
Gooden is being held in the in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.