Louisiana State Police Supt. Kevin Reeves said he's "certainly alarmed" by news of a breach in security at the Governor's Mansion last week when a man trespassed into the building and damaged property before falling asleep on a couch.
"Anything of this magnitude is of great concern," Reeves told Gannett in Louisiana.
Reynard Green, 34, of Baton Rouge, was booked Wednesday on simple burglary, criminal trespass and criminal damage to property, possession of a Schedule I narcotic and two counts of battery of a police officer.
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said booking records show Green was found sleeping on a couch and had broken an antique table.
Reeves said he's unable to say, as of Tuesday morning, who found the suspect or how the man got into the mansion.
State Police spokesman J.B. Slaton said Monday that Green also assaulted two law enforcement officers after being taken to a police headquarters.
"He actually tried to disarm one of the officers," Gautreaux said, adding officials also found suspected narcotics on Green after patting him down.
