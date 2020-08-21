A woman died Friday after another driver crossed the median of Scenic Highway and crashed into her vehicle head on, according to State Police.
The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Friday on Scenic Highway south of La. 964 in Zachary.
Nichole Drake, 35, of Baton Rouge later died at the hospital, State Police spokesperson Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz said in a news release.
She was traveling northbound on Scenic Highway while Jeromy Green, 28, was traveling southbound. For reasons still under investigation, he ran off the roadway and crossed the median, striking Drake head on, Scrantz said.
Green also sustained serious injuries and is being treated at the hospital, according to police.