After video surfaced on social media depicting a scene in Baton Rouge reminiscent of George Floyd's recent death at the hands of Minneapolis law enforcement, the Baton Rouge Police Department quickly released a photograph from the scene that suggests the officer in this case placed his knee on the suspect's back — not on his neck.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said Monday afternoon that the agency will release video of the incident within the next 24 hours. He said two officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an ongoing internal investigation.

Paul held a press conference to address the case following an announcement from the mayor Sunday night in which she said the department was conducting an internal investigation into the video, which she called "very concerning."

The video posted to social media clearly shows the teenager lying face down in the street while the officer restrains him with a knee. The suspect later stands up and walks away with police after being placed in handcuffs.

Police have released few details about the exact circumstances leading up to the incident because the suspect is a juvenile, but a department spokesman confirmed the incident started with an apparent seatbelt violation.

The juvenile was a passenger in the car, whose driver refused to pull over when police initiated a traffic stop, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. That led to a police chase that lasted about 50 minutes as the driver disobeyed stop signs and ran red lights, McKneely said.

Video of Baton Rouge police officer kneeling on teen's neck prompts investigation, mayor says The Baton Rouge Police Department is conducting an internal investigation after video posted on social media appeared to show an officer kneel…

Paul said the person in the video is a minor so police will not release his name or details surrounding the arrest. Because a minor is involved, Paul said the agency needed a judge's approval to release body camera and dashboard camera of the incident.

A judge gave that approval Monday afternoon shortly before a press conference. Paul said the video could be released in the next 24 hours.

BRPD did, however, show a screenshot from the video at the press conference. The angle of the photo shows an officer's knee on the teen's back, which police say is an approved technique.

The two officers involved in the incident are now on administrative leave pending the investigation, Paul said. The names of the officers have not been released.

Paul spoke with the teen's family before his press conference Monday.

"I can tell you they are upset," Paul said.

Similar restraint tactics have been condemned since the recent death of George Floyd — who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for about eight minutes while the dying man pleaded for air.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome did not mention Floyd's death in her statement Sunday night, but she was commenting on a Facebook post from local activist Gary Chambers Jr., who posted the video to social media with the following message: "A cop doing this after George Floyd knows exactly what they are doing."

Can't see the video? Click here.

Broome said she had been in touch with Paul, who planned to meet with the teenager's family Monday afternoon. She said there had been an "expedited review" of the incident and "the investigatory process has started."

Paul also issued a statement late Monday morning in which he confirmed the department had launched an internal investigation last week.

"In the interest of continuing an effort of transparency with the citizens of Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Police Department is committed to making sure citizens are thoroughly informed," he said in the statement. "It is incumbent upon me to make sure every interaction between the public and members of the Baton Rouge Police Department is professional according to departmental guidelines."

Other videos of the incident, also included in public social media posts, show what appears to be a police chase with the suspect's vehicle. When the car finally stops, the teenager gets out and kneels down in the street with his hands in the air while several officers surround him with their guns drawn. A group of onlookers starts chanting "don't shoot."

Video of Baton Rouge police officer kneeling on teen's neck prompts investigation, mayor says The Baton Rouge Police Department is conducting an internal investigation after video posted on social media appeared to show an officer kneel…

Baton Rouge police have not released additional details about the incident, including why the young man was being detained and the outcome of his interaction with officers. Authorities declined to release his name because he's a juvenile.

Broome said only that he's 17 and was taken into custody and later released to his mother.

Broome expanded on those comments during an unrelated press conference late Monday morning, saying the video on social media "certainly causes concern" but suggested that viewing a more complete account of what happened would be essential to determining whether the officer should be disciplined.

"As I understand it, there is lengthy video of the entire incident. I have not seen that," she said. "It's important to see the entire video. Then we can assess what happened and where we're going from there."

Chambers called for the officer in the video to be fired immediately.

The juvenile is lying face down in the street while the officer appears to kneel on him and place him in handcuffs. The video also clearly shows the teenager getting up from the ground and walking after the officer releases him.

Police declined to release information about the extent of his injuries late Monday afternoon. Paul did confirm that the family told police that the teen suffered injuries.

As in the George Floyd case, the officer appears to be White and the suspect is Black. Several other Baton Rouge police officers are on scene assisting.

Floyd's death ignited widespread protests against racism and police brutality, creating an unprecedented call for reform in law enforcement agencies across America. The protests that have taken place in Baton Rouge over the past several weeks have remained peaceful even as other cities are still reeling from violence and destruction.

Local law enforcement leaders have praised the peaceful protests and attributed the relative calm to Baton Rouge's past reckoning with police practices, which resulted in a number of reforms here following the 2016 fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling and subsequent heated demonstrations. One of those changes was a ban on chokeholds in all but emergency situations.