A New Orleans-based FBI agent arrested last week on numerous sexual misconduct charges involving children is now being held without bond in Ascension Parish jail.
David Harris, 51, appeared in court Thursday morning for a bail hearing. Court records show the judge ordered him held without bond.
Harris, who lives in Prairieville, was involved in multiple criminal acts involving adults and children across the state since at least 2016, according to the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit and the U.S. Department of Justice, which began investigating the agent after fielding a complaint about him in February.
Harris was an FBI special agent assigned to the New Orleans Field Office. His job most recently focused on investigating crimes against children, including child pornography, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.
FBI spokeswoman Lori Grice declined to release specifics about his most recent job assignment, saying only that the agency is aware of the charges against Harris and is "fully cooperating in this matter."
In addition to the case in Ascension Parish, Harris faces charges in East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes.
A spokesperson for Louisiana State Police, the agency that obtained arrest warrants in each of the three jurisdictions, said Thursday that the warrants have been filed under seal, meaning details about the allegations against Harris are not being released.
State police released the following limited information when Harris was arrested.
Harris was booked into Ascension Parish jail on aggravated crimes against nature and indecent behavior with children under the age of 13. His warrants in Orleans Parish are for sexual battery and attempted third-degree rape, and in East Baton Rouge: aggravated crimes against nature, indecent behavior with juveniles, obscenity and witness intimidation.
Harris is a veteran FBI special agent, having joined the agency 30 years ago. He graduated from West Point in 1992 and served in the U.S. Army before starting his law enforcement career, according to his attorneys. They denied the allegations against him.