Louisiana plans to ship two dozen jailed teenagers to the infamous state penitentiary at Angola on Sept. 15, but a lawsuit and a host of advocates say officials still haven't laid out a plan for how they will do that while keeping the youth safe and providing them services required by law.
It's been more than a month since Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the move, an effort to relieve pressure at the embattled Bridge City Center for Youth. But, in a lawsuit seeking to stop the transfer, attorneys say key questions remain unanswered — like how staff will offer schooling, administer medical care and offer mental health support in a facility built for adults.
“One thing that was evident is how haphazardly this has been put together,” said Ron Haley, one of the attorneys representing the youth. “We issued public records requests asking for the plan. ... What we got was crickets,” he said. “We didn’t get anything at all.”
The announcement of the Angola plan came as the state’s Office of Juvenile Justice faced growing pressure amid a series of escapes and other violent incidents at youth prisons across the state. Lawmakers have criticized leadership in recent weeks and questioned the efficacy of a therapeutic model of care officials promised to implement years ago — while OJJ leaders have said limited funding has prevented them from fully implementing that model.
The plan to house the teens at Angola, the biggest maximum-security prison in the nation and a former slave plantation, is a last-ditch response to dire conditions inside Bridge City, Edwards said.
While few details on the plan have been released, an internal Office of Juvenile Justice document obtained by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune gives some insight into what the agency is considering.
In an email, an OJJ spokesperson confirmed the so-called "program summary" is authentic but said it only offers a glimpse of a plan that remains in flux.
“This is an internal working document and nothing has been finalized,” spokesperson Nicolette Gordon said. “The issues being addressed are serious and complex and officials are working diligently to develop a plan that will meet the needs of the youth, support them in their rehabilitation and ensure their safety as well as that of the staff and community.”
The document suggests that more "troubled" youth — not just the two-dozen teens currently held at Bridge City — could end up at the newly-minted Angola youth housing unit, which officials have dubbed the Bridge City Center for Youth at West Feliciana.
Drafted by OJJ brass, the program summary shows that at least one iteration of a plan for the new youth unit includes bringing elements of a much-maligned lockup in St. Martinville to the building at Angola, a structure that once held the prison’s death row.
The Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville was built as a "Transitional Treatment Unit" for youth whom OJJ officials deemed incapable or unwilling to stop acting violently and aggressively. It came under scrutiny this spring when news reports described teens living in horrific conditions, including days-long stints in solitary confinement without schooling, defecating in cells and flinging feces at guards.
The reports spurred new legislation in the latest state legislative session limiting solitary confinement inside youth facilities.
The 18-page program summary says the Angola facility, too, will be called a “Transitional Treatment Unit.” It will serve as a short-term, maximum-custody unit for youth described as “violent and very aggressive” — juveniles in OJJ’s system who have “a documented history of engaging in behavior which incites aggressive responses from others and creates an unsafe therapeutic environment for staff and youth,” the document says.
Revisions made by OJJ staff to the program outline, stored in a Microsoft Word document, show it is a near-copy of a plan drafted for the St. Martinville facility. Some of the document’s phrasing involved simply switching a word or two, the revision history shows — like changing “Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville” to “Bridge City Center for Youth at West Feliciana.”
The TTU framework to be implemented at Angola would use a “cognitive-behavioral” approach inside the self-contained youth unit, the document says. The program is designed to last four weeks. But youth may be in the program for a shorter period or can remain on the unit “for an extended period of time” depending on their progress, the document says.
They can be referred to the unit by an OJJ facility director, a case worker or some other OJJ administrators.
While there, the teens will spend their days receiving group and individual counseling, the document says, with the goal of changing their "thinking, feeling and actions." They will also receive education, religious services and recreation.
The document does not say how the Angola facility will be outfitted to provide those services. While the number of OJJ staff who will service the facility is unclear, the document removes minimum staffing levels recommended for the St. Martinville facility.
The building at Angola where the youths will live contains single-unit cells, double-unit cells and dormitory housing; but it is unclear which units, or which combination of units, the youths will inhabit when they arrive there. Gordon, the OJJ spokesperson, has not responded to questions about which of those units the agency will use.
Though the internal document does not clarify how youth will be organized in the facility, it does contain a newly added section beneath the “Behavioral Techniques” subhead labeled “cool down.” “An area will be provided within range of the social service staff and used as a tool to allow the youth to separate themselves in times when they are unable to manage emotions,” the document says.
Advocates fear that without a clear plan in place, the West Feliciana facility could repeat the failures of St. Martinville.
"I agree wholeheartedly that the issues are complicated," said David Utter, another attorney representing youth in the federal lawsuit. "And I would urge OJJ to slow it down. What is the rush to put kids in a place that is so foreign, so utterly not a juvenile environment? And why not put those resources into another facility? Why not Bridge City?"
Aaron Clark-Rizzio, executive director for the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights, recalled that the St. Martinville facility opened “in complete secrecy without any plan for providing any services for children,” with devastating results.
“That context matters,” he said. “If the same state department is now saying we’re going to open up a new facility doing the same type of unit, we have to understand the last time they did this they did not have a good track record.”
He called the programming outlined in the document “aspirational” with “no plan for how [OJJ] hopes to accomplish” it. Even at existing OJJ lockups with established cultures, he said, officials struggle to run functional facilities.
Clark-Rizzio added that state leaders originally said the plan to move youth to Angola would be short-lived — a temporary arrangement while a portion of the formerly shuttered Jetson Center for Youth was under construction. The document suggests officials “might be pursuing a more permanent plan,” he pointed out.
“I think the public deserves details,” he said. “We have none.”