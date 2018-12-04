A Baton Rouge man accused of decapitating his parents in their Tennessee home in 2016 testified Monday in a Knox County courtroom, according to a report from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Joel Michael Guy Jr., who lived in Baton Rouge at the time of the murder, is suspected of killing 61-year-old Joel Guy Sr. and 55-year-old Lisa Guy after police discovered their home covered in blood and body parts in Tupperware containers scattered around the house.

Knox County Sheriff's Office Detective Jeremy McCord recounted how he entered the couple's home after they didn't show up for work, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. McCord found Lisa Guy's head in a pot that was boiling on the stove.

Chemicals and body parts were scattered around the home, combining for a stench that McCord said "is never going to leave me."

Knox News reports Assistant Public Defender Jonathan Harwell questioned Guy about the murders and legally blocked Assistant District Attorney General Leslie Nassios from her line of question.

While on the stand, Guy testified he drove back to Baton Rouge to seek medical assistance for cuts to his hands the same day his parents' bodies were discovered after he saw crime scene tape at the house.

“I had severe cuts on my hands,” Guy testified without elaborating how he sustained the injuries.

He was arrested the next day at his Baton Rouge apartment.

