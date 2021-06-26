Two stolen vehicles, later set on fire, were used to block and trap a homicide victim who died in his car from multiple gunshots to his chest and arms on the night of April 25, Baton Rouge Police arrest records show.

Curtis Stewart Jr., 27, of 131 Gatebriar Ave., Baton Rouge, was arrested Thursday on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the death of Devonta Ennis, 25, who was found dead in his vehicle on April 25 in the intersection of Prescott Road and Beechwood Drive. An off-duty Baton Rouge firefighter tried to render aid to Ennis, to no avail.

Arrest made in connection to April murder of Devonta Ennis, BRPD says Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection to the April 25 killing of 25-year-old Devonta Ennis, BRPD said.

As police officers responded to the scene at Prescott and Beechwood, other officers were called to reports of two vehicles on fire on Alexander Drive.

The two vehicles, a Chevrolet Traverse and a Nissan Armado, were later found to have been reported stolen on April 25, arrest records say.

Surveillance video showed the two vehicles blocking the way of the victim, before the shooting, police said. A man later identified as Stewart was seen getting out of the Chevrolet Traverse and approaching Ennis' Mercades.

Interviews with persons close to Stewart, as well as the video and evidence from the scene led to Stewart's arrest, police said.