Videos shared on social media show gunfire, shouting and chaos as shots erupted inside and outside the Stadium Ultralounge & Bar, a night club across the street from Bon Marche on Florida Boulevard, early Saturday.
Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Don Coppola Jr. said investigators believe some type of escalating altercation took place at the club. Shots were fired both inside and outside the club. Seven people were injured. It's unclear how many were hurt by gunfire.
One video appears to show a man using a glass bottle to hit someone in a black shirt with a glass bottle. Then someone in a blue-and-gold shirt starts shooting in the direction of the person who was swinging with the bottle.
---
Another video shows a closer look at the man swinging the bottle. Once shots are heard, bar partrons are heading yelling, "Go, go, go!"
At least four gunshots can be heard in the video.
---
A third video appears to show another round of gunfire outside the nightclub.
---
EMS spokesman Nick McDonner said they transported five patients to the hospital. Two had potentially life-threatening injuries, he said. He said others injured may have been driven to the hospital by those at the club.
Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.