A Labadieville woman has been arrested on a count of first-degree murder in the death of her 1-year-old son, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were dispatched Monday to a call about an unresponsive child at an apartment in Labadieville. The child was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead an hour after his arrival there, Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement Wednesday.
A preliminary autopsy report by the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office said the child died of neglect and abuse.
After investigating, deputies on Tuesday arrested the child's mother, Tonika Willoughby, of 2968 La. 1, Labadieville, and booked her into the Assumption Parish jail on a count of first-degree murder, the sheriff said.
Two other children of Willoughby's were removed from the family residence by the state Department of Child and Family Services and relocated to the care of other people.
The case remains under investigation.