The day after Monrico Jones was arrested and accused of holding his pregnant girlfriend at gunpoint for hours, then choking her when she tried to escape, the woman gave birth to their son.

Baton Rouge police responded to a frantic 911 hangup call last Monday night, Dec. 27, from the 4600 block of Plank Road. Seeing officers approaching, Jones ran away, jumped a gate and hid behind a vehicle, according to a police report. The victim, who had visible marks on her neck, was hospitalized with abdominal pain.

Jones, 26, was booked into jail on several counts, including domestic abuse battery and false imprisonment.

He joined more than two dozen other people arrested on domestic violence counts in East Baton Rouge Parish between Christmas Eve and the following Tuesday. Amid a pronounced spike in serious domestic abuse cases this holiday season, law enforcement officials and victim advocates are searching desperately for better preventive measures.

Last Thursday, Jones appeared in Baton Rouge district court via Zoom. Commissioner Nicole Robinson started the hearing with a simple "How are you?" and Jones responded: "Fine, frustrated."

He claimed the case was the result of a misunderstanding, saying his girlfriend needed him and had promised to drop the charges, a recent development he called "very confusing." His public defender said Jones and the victim care for each other and are working toward a resolution.

Police never recovered a gun from the scene, though officials suspect Jones disposed of the weapon when he fled from officers.

"Please your honor, I'm not that type of person," he said. "I promise you, it is not like that — at all."

Robinson delivered a heartfelt rebuke and ordered Jones held without bond pending another hearing this month.

"What always comes back to me about these cases, when I really have time to sit down and process everything at the end of the day — when there are children involved … you've got to think about what you're teaching your kids," she told Jones. "Do you want them to have these kinds of relationships when they get older? I can't imagine you do."

Assistant District Attorney Kory Tauzin, meanwhile, said Jones should remain behind bars in an effort to protect the victim and their children: "The fact that you're putting your hands on a woman that close to her due date, that's pretty egregious," he said.

Prosecutors often push for higher bonds in cases where the defendant is accused of strangulation, which can indicate escalating future violence, or violation of an existing restraining order.

19th Judicial District Judge Will Jorden will again consider whether to set bond for Jones at another hearing. Maybe by the time of the hearing, the attorneys will have more information and can determine whether the victim actually wants to drop the charges, Robinson said.

With its shifting narratives, the case illustrates myriad challenges facing police, judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys tasked with responding to domestic violence cases, which increased nationwide during the pandemic.

One study found domestic violence incidents jumped an estimated 8% during the early months of the pandemic. Instead of relying on data from police calls, researchers reviewed 12 separate studies that incorporated emergency hotline reports, hospital records and more. They pointed to a confluence of factors likely responsible for the increase, including lockdowns and pandemic hardship, increased financial stress and issues with childcare and education.

In East Baton Rouge alone, 28 people were arrested on domestic violence counts between Christmas Eve and Dec. 29, according to a review of booking information from Parish Prison. Those cases comprise about a third of total arrests during that time frame.

"This is a bad month of a bad year," said Rev. Alexis Anderson, a local activist and Court Watch volunteer. "But Baton Rouge leaders have never been willing to acknowledge that this is a system-wide crisis, not just a law enforcement problem."

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said parish officials have worked hard to increase services and support for people experiencing abuse. And advocates say services are much more readily available in Baton Rouge than in neighboring rural parishes. Moore also said East Baton Rouge judges have issued more protective orders for victims, which he lauded as an important step.

He said his office expects to see an increase in domestic violence cases over the winter holidays, but this year has been worse than usual.

"Victims, however, are often reluctant to accept services," he said. "They are in a very difficult position — emotionally, financially, often with children involved. I'm sure they are often pressured not to cooperate."

Survivors may also seek to drop criminal charges after their abuser has been arrested, said Renee Craft, executive director of the Capital Area Family Justice Center in Baton Rouge, which offers counseling, support groups and other services for survivors under one roof. She said victims often become convinced that each display of violence is the last.

Physical violence often follows emotional abuse, she added. But a woman might resist getting help because "her jaw isn't broken or her arms aren't black and blue."

"Domestic violence is about control and power," Craft said. "Many times when it finally makes the news, all that other abuse has led up to a very fatal consequence."

During a year of record-breaking domestic homicides in the Baton Rouge area, the recent arrests underscore how abusive behavior can escalate. The number of arrests is likely higher than officially reported because volatile situations between intimate partners or family members are sometimes initially recorded as attempted murder or battery, not classified specifically as domestic abuse.

Even with limited data on how prevalent domestic violence actually is, a recent Louisiana legislative audit found gaping holes in the support structure for survivors and mechanisms to hold abusers accountable. The report presented a damning picture of the existing system, including scarce shelter beds and inconsistent enforcement of laws intended to protect victims.

East Baton Rouge court records show at least a dozen of the 28 defendants — close to half — had been arrested previously on similar counts or had violated protective orders, sometimes both.

Sixteen defendants saw bail set below $10,000, while two were held without bond because they were deemed too dangerous for immediate release. Three others are scheduled for upcoming hearings mostly reserved for serious domestic violence cases — called 313 or Gwen's Law hearings, like the one that resulted in Jones being held without bond Thursday — where judges closely consider the safety of victims before setting bond.

Four defendants are accused of strangling their victims, a critical risk factor for a future homicide. Research shows that women who are non-fatally strangled are more than six times more likely to be the target of attempted murder, and more than seven times more likely to be killed by their partner.

"Most abusers do not strangle to kill — they strangle to show they can kill," Craft said.

Stephen Jackson, 27, who was already arrested multiple times in 2021 on domestic abuse battery counts, was taken into custody again the day after Christmas. Authorities say he strangled his girlfriend while they argued in the car, then began punching her in the chest and face.

Just months earlier, Jackson was arrested and accused of strangling his ex during an April argument about her family not liking him, according to police reports. The same victim told police he choked her until she lost consciousness during a prior confrontation in February, court records show.

Jackson is being held behind bars pending a 313 hearing in the most recent case, but the hearing keeps getting delayed because he's on COVID quarantine.

Of the 28 holiday weekend arrests, records show at least 10 occurred in the presence of children.

In addition to Jones, Devacee Wickem, another defendant, allegedly abused a pregnant woman.

During his 313 hearing on Thursday, Wickem pleaded unsuccessfully for his freedom after a Dec. 26 arrest.

Wickem, 32, purportedly accused his pregnant fiancee of talking to another man, pulled out a gun and threatened to kill her and himself. Six children were present during the attack — and one of them called 911, according to a police report.

When officers arrived on scene, the apartment door opened "and out came the 6 juveniles," police wrote. Then the victim ran out crying.

Police patted down Wickem and found drugs — including heroin, ecstasy and marijuana — in his pockets, according to the report. He told officers he found the heroin on his front porch "and picked it up so he could sell it and make some extra money." Police also discovered a gun in the bedroom where the attack occurred. Wickem claimed his friend had left the weapon in his vehicle, according to the report.

Before announcing her decision to hold Wickem without bond pending another upcoming hearing, Robinson scoffed at his repeated attempts to deflect blame: "It is always everybody else's fault," she said, shaking her head.

Wickem, who was released from prison in 2019 after serving a 15-year sentence for manslaughter, said his fiancee is pregnant with their fourth child. They plan to get married this month.

Those experiencing domestic abuse can contact the statewide Louisiana Domestic Violence Hotline at (888) 411-1333 or The National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.