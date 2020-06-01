Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were called to three overnight blazes around the capital area overnight, one of which has been ruled as arson.

The first fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. at a tire shop on Plank Road.

Mark Miles, spokesperson for BRFD, says crews arrived to find a fire on the outside of the building. They were able to contain it before it reached the inside, but the structure sustained heavy damage.

A second fire was called in at 1:48 a.m. at a vacant house on Packard Street, which is located off of Plank Road.

The blaze was found in a front window of the house and was contained within 30 minutes, Miles said. Investigators have ruled the fire as arson.

Crews responded to a third fire at AAA Tire Shop on Airline Highway, about two miles away from the first fire.

"Firefighters were en route to another fire when they saw smoke coming from behind the building," Miles said in a press release.

Investigators say the fire started in a storage trailer. The cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported in any of the fires.

Anyone with information should contact authorities at (225) 354-1419.