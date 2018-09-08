A 16-year-old was shot in the leg Friday night as he apparently tried to thwart a robbery in Baton Rouge, according to WBRZ.
Police said the incident happened in the 600 block of North Donmoor Avenue at Donmoor Village apartments behind the old Bon Marche shopping center around 11 p.m.
The teen, who wasn't the victim of the robbery, appeared to be trying to help fight off a robber before he was shot in the leg.
