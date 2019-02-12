A McKinley High School student was shot and injured while walking near the campus around dismissal time Tuesday afternoon, just hours after a fight broke out among students inside the school.
Baton Rouge police said it remains unclear whether the two incidents are connected.
The school was placed on lockdown for about half an hour following the shooting, which was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Tennessee Street. That's near the intersection with East McKinley Street in Old South Baton Rouge.
Buchanan Elementary — another school in the area — was also placed on lockdown, school district officials said.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System released a statement not long after the incident confirming the victim is a student. Police said his injuries did not appear life-threatening.
The student was walking on Tennessee Street when he sustained an apparent gunshot wound, said Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
East Baton Rouge schools spokesperson Taylor Gast confirmed that McKinley was placed on lockdown around the time school was being dismissed, which is when the shooting was reported. She said students still inside the building were instructed to remain inside.
Coppola said it's unclear whether the shooting was connected to the earlier fight inside the school that resulted in one juvenile being arrested on counts of battery of a police officer and resisting arrest.
Coppola said that incident started with two female students fighting but escalated to more becoming involved. He said one of the girls cut her finger and received medical attention, but no one else was injured.
School was dismissed at 2:25 p.m. just a few minutes before the shooting occurred, which left enough time for school buses to depart, and most students and faculty who had driven to school were able to drive away.
Principal Esrom Pitre said administrators heard shots just as the buses had started pulling out, but didn't immediately realize what had happened. He said the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution; the faculty led the remaining students into the library, and sports practices were moved indoors. They stayed until shortly after 3 p.m.
"We are investigating the incident and cooperating with law enforcement," school system leaders said in a statement. "Our students safety and security is our top priority."
Police said their investigation remains ongoing. Officers placed evidence markers clustered in the road and sidewalk, then gathered around a house on Thomas H. Delpit Drive not far from where the shooting occurred.
No suspects or motives have been identified.
Advocate staff writer Charles Lussier contributed to this report.