A man tried to steal an ATM from a Walgreens on Perkins Road Monday morning, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says.
Just before 1 a.m., deputies were called to the Walgreens at 12811 Perkins Rd. for a report of robbery, EBRSO said. The person to reported the incident said she was at a nearby Jack in the Box when she saw three people in an old truck trying to steal the ATM from inside the drug store.
Upon arrival, deputies say they found the entire front window of the building busted. The ATM sat in the middle of the parking lot with two large straps attached to it.
According to video, a dark, old pickup truck with a gray panel at the bottom can be seen pulling away from the scene, leaving the ATM behind. The person who reported the incident said the suspects fled to the truck and headed towards Essen on Perkins.
Officials were unable to locate the truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call 389-5000.