Two Baton Rouge men were arrested Tuesday after a shooting Sunday afternoon that left two people injured.
The shooting occurred just after 3 p.m. in the 3400 block of North Acadian Thruway, which is near Ozark Street. Authorities said then that one patient was transported to the hospital in critical condition and one in stable condition.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Breonjeane Clark, 19, and Chole Tucker, 18, were arrested Tuesday.
Clark, of 3403 Chippewa St., was booked into Parish Prison on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons.
Tucker, of 4161 Monroe Ave., was booked on two counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder.