Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Sunday and noon Monday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Michael Ferry, 43, 10135 High Pines Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offense, license plate required and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Edmund Greene, 36, 13243 Todd Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Christopher Robertson, 30, 7012 Angles Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, license plate switched, driver's license required, insurance required and possession of Schedule 4 drugs.