A federal grand jury issued an indictment Thursday against former Louisiana state trooper Jacob Brown over his brutal May 2020 beating of a defenseless Black motorist — the first charge to emerge from an ongoing civil rights probe into excessive force incidents involving troopers in the Monroe area.
The indictment charges Brown, 31, with one count of "deprivation of rights under color of law" pertaining to the arrest of Aaron Bowman, 45, who received stitches on his head, a fractured wrist and fractured rib after Brown beat him violently with a tactical flashlight designed for breaking glass, according to police reports.
If convicted on the federal charge, Brown could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
"It's definitely a step in the right direction," said Donecia Banks-Miley, an attorney for Bowman. "We're very grateful for what has happened today, but this by no means is going to satisfy Aaron Bowman or anybody else … to stop here."
She said federal prosecutors assured her on Thursday after the indictment that they would continue to investigate. Banks-Miley pointed to other officers on the scene when Bowman was beaten. "We're hoping for indictments for those individuals as well," she said.
Brown is the son of a prominent former State Police official, Bob Brown — who retired last year amid a growing scandal at Troop F, the predominantly White posse of troopers that patrols a dozen northeast Louisiana parishes. Bob Brown spent much of his career at Troop F, where he was stationed in 2000 when he received a letter of reprimand for making racist comments and hanging a confederate flag inside his office.
Jacob Brown followed a similar path, joining Troop F after graduating from the State Police academy in 2015. Before that, Brown spent four years as a deputy sheriff in Ouachita Parish.
He already faces a litany of state criminal counts in a series of excessive force cases from 2019 and 2020, including the incident that left Bowman bloodied and scarred.
Brown claimed the strikes against Bowman constituted "pain compliance," according to police. He was also accused of failing to properly report the use of force and attempting to hide his bodycam footage from superiors.
The federal investigation into Troop F was launched after details began to emerge last year about the violent arrest of Ronald Greene, who died in State Police custody after troopers brutally beat and repeatedly stunned him. Brown was not involved in that incident, which occurred just a few weeks before his alleged assault on Bowman.
Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana Alexander Van Hook announced the indictment Thursday. The grand jury accused Brown of using "unreasonable force during an arrest."
"Specifically, Brown repeatedly struck A.B. in the head and body with a metal flashlight with a tactical cap, without legal justification," the indictment reads, noting the tactical cap is designed for breaking glass.
The indictment was signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker, who is leading the federal investigation for the Shreveport-based Western District of Louisiana; and Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department in Washington, D.C.
After announcing the charge, Van Hook reiterated "open and ongoing criminal investigations into incidents involving Louisiana State Police that resulted in death of bodily injury to arrestees."
More indictments are likely in the near future. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, two sources with knowledge of the investigation said they expect indictments in the Greene case as soon as next month.
Brown resigned from State Police in March after he had already been arrested three times for excessive force. Now the federal indictment adds to a hefty pile of legal woes and a ruined law enforcement career.
In one of the cases — a car chase and violent traffic stop in Franklin Parish — Brown and two other troopers were accused of using excessive force against a Black motorist and then joking in text messages about giving him an "ass whoopin" he would remember for a long time. The messages are peppered with abbreviations for "laughing out loud" and "laughing my ass off."
"He gonna be sore tomorrow for sure," Brown wrote in a text. "LMAO … warms my heart knowing we could educate that young man."
The third incident that got Brown arrested also involved a Black man subjected to unnecessary force, together suggesting a pattern of abuse and a toxic culture among troopers.
About two decades earlier, his father also faced accusations of racist antics at Troop F.
Bob Brown was issued a formal reprimand in 2000, accused of hurling around the n-word among colleagues and hanging a confederate flag in his office, records show. But the discipline had no apparent impact on his career, as Brown continued climbing the ladder at State Police, ultimately becoming chief of staff under former Superintendent Kevin Reeves, another Troop F veteran.
The letter of reprimand ordered Brown to change his behavior, but his superiors stopped short of issuing more serious discipline such as an unpaid suspension.
According to the letter, Brown was discussing a promotional exam when he allegedly stated "something to the effect of, 'I don't understand how those n****** could pass the test, they're not smarter than us,'" according to his disciplinary letter, signed by former Superintendent Terry Landry.
When Brown was questioned about the allegation, his response fell flat.
"Although you stated that you didn't recall making the comment, you did state that it was possible, since the word n***** is in your vocabulary," the letter said.
The letter also accuses Brown of being inconsiderate toward other troopers, especially African Americans, when choosing to display the confederate flag. "You should have been aware that such a display was at least controversial and was not appropriate for a business office," the letter says.
Among those present when Brown made the racist comment was Lee Harrell, then a sergeant in State Police who went on to become Richland Parish sheriff.
Now retired, Harrell said he recalled the accusations against Brown but insisted he never heard Brown utter the offending word. Harrell did recall the confederate flag, however.
He said patrol troopers had found several flags hanging above an overpass and brought them in. Harrell said the confederate design that Brown chose was "an uncommon one, not the common stars and bars," and that Brown kept the flag hanging behind his office door.
"If the door was opened to his office, it wasn't even visible," Harrell said. "It did hang there for a little while."