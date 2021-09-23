As Takoria Jackson, daughter, left, and attorney Donecia Banks-Miley, right, watch, Aaron Bowman, center, shows the result of being beaten with a flashlight on the head during a press conference organized by attorneys on the State Capitol building steps demanding transparency from State Police in the Aaron Bowman and Ronald Greene investigations Monday December 14, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. They want bodycam footage released, among other things.