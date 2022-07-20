A grand jury charged both the mother and grandmother of a 4-year-old girl with first degree murder for an April incident where the two adults are accused of forcing the child to drink whiskey until she died of alcohol poisoning, court documents show.
Four-year-old China Record perished in April in her Baton Rouge home after her grandmother, Roxanne Record, suspected she may have stolen a sip of whiskey. She then forced China to drink the rest of the bottle as 28-year-old Kadjah Record, the girl's mother, looked on, Baton Rouge Police said then.
In addition to the first degree murder charge Roxanne Record, 53, also faces a charge of cruelty to juveniles, an indictment filed Wednesday says.
The additional charge stems from a "pattern of abuse towards China" inflicted by Roxanne Record "in the time leading up to her death," East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Wednesday.
The Baton Rouge Office of the Public Defender, which court documents say is representing the two women, could not be reached for comment by press time.
The East Baton Rouge coroner's office said after her death that China Record perished from acute alcohol poisoning. BRPD Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said that the little girl had a blood alcohol level of .680 when officers arrived at her family's home on Wallis St. late — more than eight times the limit at which adult drivers are considered intoxicated.
For comparison, when LSU student Max Gruver died in September 2017 after drinking 190-proof alcohol during a fraternity initiation game known as “Bible Study,” his blood-alcohol level reached .495%. A recent manual for medical personnel says the median death-inducing blood alcohol level is 0.36%, Dr. Ernest P. Chiodo, a physician, attorney and toxicologist based in Chicago, said after the April incident.
Even for a full-grown adult, "this is a fatal amount of alcohol,” Chiodo said.
McKneely said that officers were dispatched to a house in the 12000 block of Wallis Street about an unresponsive toddler. There they found China Record dead, after Baton Rouge Fire and EMS personnel tried and failed to resuscitate her, according to booking documents.
Those documents said that China's mother and grandmother became angry after the child drank from a bottle of Canadian Mist, an 80 proof whiskey. The grandmother then forced the child to drink the remainder of the bottle, which was "over half full," with the child on her knees in the hallway as her mother looked on, the documents say.
Whiskey at 80 proof is 40 percent alcohol.
Detectives said in the arrest papers that Kadjah Record, 28, was "present and failed to stop" Roxanne Record "from providing the alcohol," and that she later placed the unresponsive child in a bathtub.
In Louisiana, those convicted of first degree murder may be sentenced to the death penalty or to life in prison without the possibility of parole.