A custodian at McKinley High School has been arrested after authorities said he got into a fight with students, punching one in the face and threatening others with a knife.
John Williams, 54, was involved in a dispute with several students on Friday morning, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Casey Rayborn Hicks.
She said investigators found that Williams and an 18-year-old started fighting because that student and others were verbally "harassing" the custodian. Williams told deputies the student ran up to him, causing him to fear being attacked.
Williams then punched the student and the two started fighting. Another student also started punching Williams, Hicks said.
The custodian fell to the ground, at which point he told investigators his knife "came out of his pocket and he picked it up, extended the blade and waved it at the two students to make them back up" and give back his keys.
East Baton Rouge schools spokeswoman Taylor Gast said law enforcement and school staff responded to the incident quickly and are continuing to investigate.
She said one student was injured while fleeing the altercation and received medical treatment. Williams' arrest report indicates the student ran when he saw the knife, striking a pole and knocking himself unconscious.
Gast also said the school will take any disciplinary action necessary once the investigation is complete.
Williams was employed by Philadelphia-based Aramark, a private company that manages Baton Rouge public school facilities. Gast said Aramark fired Williams after the incident.
Williams was booked into Parish Prison on aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Sheriff's Office.