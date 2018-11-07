One person received a minor burn in a house fire Wednesday evening off Scenic Highway, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Department spokesman Curt Monte said the cause remains under investigation. He said the fire was reported around 8 p.m. in the 1900 block of 69th Avenue.
The residents described hearing "a loud boom before noticing the fire" and firefighters arrived on scene to find "fire shooting from the roof of the home," Monte said in a news release.
He said one resident received a minor burn and was treated by medical personnel on the scene. The house, which had four residents, is considered a total loss.