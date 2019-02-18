A 35-year-old man was identified as the victim in Sunday's homicide, according to Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.

Marshall Larks, of West Jamaica Drive, was found dead Sunday morning in a wooded area behind Spanish Town Road. He was shot multiple times, Coppola said.

Police have not identified a motive or suspect.

Coppola asked anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.