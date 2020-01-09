A California man was arrested on human trafficking counts after State Police stopped him for a traffic violation on I-10.
Ruben Guadarrama Delgado, 44, was driving driving on I-10 near Port Allen in a Dodge Caravan on Wednesday morning when State Police pulled him over, according to spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
Investigators grew suspicious when they spoke with Delgado's 22-year-old female passenger, Scrantz said. State Police Special Victims Unit learned Delgado had coerced the woman into traveling with him for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex trafficking.
Delgado was booked into West Baton Rouge Parish Prison on human trafficking, false imprisonment and improper lane usage.
Scrantz said the investigation remains open.