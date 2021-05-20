Two people are dead and another two are injured after multiple gunshots were fired into a vehicle in Donaldsonville early Thursday morning, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near W. Fourth Street and Orange Street.
Two people were found dead inside of the car and another two were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to APSO spokesperson Allison Hudson.
No other information about the shooting, including a suspect or motive, was immediately available.