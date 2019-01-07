Baton Rouge police received reports of a possible bomb threat at an Airline Highway business Monday evening and were still working to determine the credibility of the threat hours later.
Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said the report came in around 7 p.m. that someone had left a suitcase or briefcase inside an accounting business near the intersection of Airline Highway and Winbourne Avenue.
The person who left the item then left the premises. McKneely said police cleared the area as a precautionary measure and are working to evaluate the threat.
He said it typically takes several hours to go through that process.