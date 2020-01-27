The bicyclist killed in a crash caused by two allegedly drag racing brothers was planning to propose to his girlfriend on Valentine's Day, according to a report from WAFB.

Deondrick Rudd, 24, was riding a bicycle near the 2100 block North Lobdell Boulevard and Lobwood Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Baton Rouge police have said.

Lattimore Brock, 57, and Christoper Brock, 56, were drag racing down North Lobdell Boulevard at the same time when Christopher Brock lost control of his 2009 BMW 135I and struck Lattimore Brock's 2006 Ford Mustang.

Two dead after drag racing accident on Lobdell Boulevard; Baton Rouge man arrested A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for his alleged role in a drag-racing crash Saturday evening on North Lobdell Boulevard that resulted in t…

Both cars left the road, struck Rudd and then stopped against a tree. Christoper Brock and Rudd died at the scene, police have said.

Rudd was studying at Southern University and had a passion for photography, his family told WAFB.

“I never thought I’d go through this, to have to bury a child,” said Rudd's mother, Dionne Harris.

Rudd was organizing a Valentine's Day proposal for his girlfriend, Terry Lewis. She says his presence "just brought joy to the room when he walked through the door."

Lattimore Brock survived and was later booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of vehicular homicide and a count each of driving while intoxicated, drag racing, failure to maintain control and reckless driving.

Read the full WAFB report and see a video from the scene here.