In the recent deadly shooting of a well-known Elvis impersonator from Independence, a court ruled Wednesday that his stepson, the suspected shooter, is mentally incompetent to stand trial and needs to receive psychiatric treatment before the case can proceed.

Trace Pigott, 28, has a long history of serious mental illness, including a schizophrenia diagnosis and multiple prior hospitalizations, according to testimony from a forensic psychiatrist who recently examined him.

Pigott is accused of killing his stepfather, Jason Baglio, in Denham Springs earlier this month and then fleeing the scene. He was arrested several hours later in New Orleans, where police found him in possession of a loaded semiautomatic pistol and buprenorphine, a drug often used to treat opioid use disorder.

Authorities still have not released information about a possible motive in the killing.

Pigott was arrested alongside his father, Tommy Ray Pigott, who is accused of acting as a principal to second-degree murder. Authorities said both father and son were present when the shooting occurred, though the younger Pigott alone is accused of pulling the trigger.

Tommy Ray Pigott has already been extradited back to Livingston Parish, where the case against him will proceed. But Trace Pigott was held in New Orleans pending a psychiatric evaluation and sanity hearing, which took place Wednesday morning.

Two forensic psychologists testified that they interviewed Pigott for about 45 minutes last week and found him currently too delusional and paranoid to stand trial.

One of the doctors, Dr. Janet Johnson, said Pigott offered several "potentially incriminating statements" during the interview. Johnson said he also disclosed a long history of mental illness, saying he was diagnosed with schizophrenia several years ago and had taken various medications, including most recently an antipsychotic drug and a mood stabilizer — though not always with complete regularity. He told the doctors he had been hospitalized multiple times for mental health treatment and had attempted suicide at least once.

Johnson said he was agitated during their interaction, at one point leaving the room because he was too upset to continue. He voluntarily returned and was not hostile, but displayed a high level or paranoia about the entire criminal justice system, Johnson said.

Pigott seemed to think he could speak with the judge directly and work out a plea deal that would allow him to avoid anything other than probation, Johnson said. He faces a count of second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

At one point during the court hearing Wednesday, Pigott interjected to tell the judge he is not delusional, though his attorney asked him to refrain commenting publicly about his case.

When asked about prior abuse in his family, Pigott offered "an odd answer," Johnson testified. He said his parents separated when he was 2 and described his childhood as alright.

"It sounded like perhaps there was some abuse in his childhood and he wanted something better for his children," Johnson said. "He talked a lot about having to protect himself and protect his children — unclear how much of that was delusional or paranoid."

Both doctors recommended that Pigott be transferred to the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System in Jackson, where he will remain until psychiatrists deem his competency restored. New Orleans Magistrate Court Judge Juana Marine Lombard agreed.

Details about the circumstances of the homicide remain scarce, but Livingston officials said a witness to the shooting allowed them to quickly identify Pigott as their suspect and then track him to New Orleans.

Court records show that New Orleans police received a call from Livingston Parish deputies the morning of May 8, several hours after the deadly shooting. Deputies said they had tracked Pigott to an address in New Orleans, and city police found him in a Popeyes parking lot. When he saw officers approaching, Pigott "immediately put his hands up and laid down on the pavement," according to a police report.

Officers discovered he had a concealed weapon, which he was carrying without a permit, the report says. They brought him to a substation for arrest paperwork and later found a small baggy containing part of a buprenorphine pill in his pocket. The police report includes no information about why Pigott had the pill or whether he experienced addiction in the past.

Baglio, 47, left behind a wife and two daughters, in addition to many other relatives. He was known for performing as an Elvis impersonator under the stage name Jayson Alfano, both locally and across the country.