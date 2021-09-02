A sixth suspect has been arrested in the murders of a toddler, a teenager and a young man at a Baton Rouge apartment pool over Memorial Day weekend.

Kaleb Trejohn Turner, 20, was booked Wednesday on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities — all felonies — in the deaths of Reginald Thomas, 20, Dwayne Dunn Jr., 16, and Ja’Tyri Brown, 1.

Police say they zeroed in on Turner through Instagram.

BRPD previously arrested David Williams, 19, Christopher Stovall, 23, and two underage teens on three counts each of first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons in June after identifying them through surveillance footage. The 36-year-old mother of one of the juveniles, was also arrested for allegedly helping them flee by booking them a hotel room in Texas, police said.

The other defendants told detectives that they knew the additional suspect only as “Kaleb” or “KK.”

Police say those monikers led them to an Instagram account they believed was his. On Aug. 11, BRPD obtained a warrant for the account. On Aug. 24, per the affidavit, they got the account information naming Turner as the registered user.

Once they knew his legal name, detectives say they had enough to secure a warrant for his arrest.

Memorial Day tragedy

The shooting took place on May 31 at the Fairway View Apartments on College Drive. Residents were hanging out by the pool at the complex when shots rang out.

When officers arrived minutes later, just before 8 p.m., they found Thomas, Dunn and Brown suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Detectives later learned that a handful of gunmen crashed the poolside gathering and approached the two male victims. A brief struggle ensued, and the suspects began shooting Dunn and Thomas, who both died then and there.

Ja’Tyri, who was playing nearby, was struck by a stray bullet. She died a short time later in a nearby hospital.

Families of the three victims have been vocal about their grief in the aftermath of the shooting.

After Turner’s arrest, Dunn’s mother, Shameka Murray, said her son was well-liked at school, a football player and a horseback rider. He had celebrated his 16th birthday just weeks earlier, on May 7. Murray said her two older daughters doted on their little brother, the baby of the family.

“When I said ‘no,’ one of his sisters said ‘yes,’” she said.

Now, however, she struggles to even walk past her child’s now-empty room. It’s a pain unlike any she’s ever experienced, she said.

Murray, who has two older siblings of her own, said she’s managed to survive the last few months with help from her sisters, Nikita Davis and Kyeiana Brown.

“(Dunne) was the man of our household, despite his age,” she said. “He always protected and shielded me and his siblings in every way. But this time, we wasn’t able to come to his rescue.”

Ja’Tyri’s grandmother, Hope Provost, previously told The Advocate she felt “like my soul and world has been ripped out of my body.”

Provost said her life centered around the little girl. “My grandbaby was my world,” she said. “Everything I did was for my grandbaby.”

With the sixth and likely final arrest in the case, Murray said the victims’ friends and relatives now face another ordeal as they prepare for what will likely be a lengthy trial.

But she said nothing that happens in court will do away with the loss felt by the victims’ families. That grief, Murray said, makes it feel like “we’re all dealing with a life sentence.”