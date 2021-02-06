A man was arrested in Katy, Texas on Friday and accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of jewelry, cash and firearms from homes in the Country Club of Louisiana and Santa Maria, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
Justin Joseph Andrews, 42, is accused of breaking into at least 15 homes in the two neighborhoods between May and December of last year. Charges are also pending in Lafayette, St. Martin and Calcaseiu parishes, EBRSO said in a Facebook post.
Multiple local, state and federal agencies participated in an investigation, the post said. After the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's identified Andrews as a suspect, EBRSO detectives and several Texas law enforcement agencies apprehended him; he will be extradited back to Baton Rouge to face burglary charges.