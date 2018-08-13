Authorities are searching for a work release inmate from West Feliciana Parish who walked off from his job at Evolved Industries in New Roads around noon Monday.
The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, in a post on its Facebook page Monday evening, is asking for the public's help in locating Quintin Lee Brown, 32.
Brown left the job site wearing black pants, a black shirt and black hat, according to the post.
Evolved Industries produces game and land management products for hunters, according to the company's website. Its business address is listed as 2261 Morganza Highway in New Roads.
No additional information was immediately available.