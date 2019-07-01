Down a dusty gravel road that’s easy to miss without the detailed directions of a local, the rural Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter isn’t your obvious target for theft or vandalism, nor is it the kind of facility apt to capture national attention.

But in the past week, the New Roads shelter and its 89 canine residents have become the subject of both.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the June 24 burglary in which thieves cleared almost all the shelter’s stock of medications, dog food and other supplies. As of Monday afternoon, Sheriff Bud Torres said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests had been made.

But the crime has put a spotlight on the shelter as others stepped in to help it restock its shelves.

Adoption director Carol Vincent welcomed a truckload of supplies Monday morning, made up of donations collected by Baton Rouge-based organizations Camp Bow Wow and All My Sons Moving & Storage.

Countless area residents were moved by Vincent’s Facebook post showing the shelter's bare shelves the day after the burglary.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Two dogs were adopted after their new owners saw them on TV. Vincent received a check from as far away as California to help mitigate damages. And in a stock room now filled with local donations, there are still unopened Walmart packages people have shipped to her.

“I knew there were a lot of animal lovers out there, I just did not dream there were that many that would support a little rural shelter like us,” she said. “We’re not the big ones, the SPCA, it’s just unbelievable, unimaginable and awesome.”

Vincent said no animals appeared to be harmed during the incident, but some appeared to be shaken the morning after the burglary.

The shelter now has received an estimated $19,700 and enough medical supplies to last it through the end of the year, as well as enough dog food for about two months, depending on the fluctuating population.

More than $16,000 in donations pour in for burglarized Pointe Coupee animal shelter The Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter was stripped of most of its supplies and animal medications during what’s believed to be a break in, but the …

“It’s a wonderful day," Vincent said. "Let me tell you we thought it was going to be disastrous to start with and it’s turned out to be a blessing in disguise."

The Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter is a private organization that runs the no-kill shelter and has no affiliation with local government.

The managers at Camp Bow Wow had planned to collect donations for Vincent after seeing the Facebook post, and teamed up with All My Sons for the effort.

Tristan Henderson, general manager of All My Sons, said his wife works at Camp Bow Wow so he offered to combine forces and bring it all in one truckload Monday morning instead of by individual vehicles.

Vincent said she seldom finds herself at a loss for words but the amount of support the shelter received left her speechless.

Though their five minutes of fame will bring supplies to last the dogs awhile, Vincent stressed that her shelter is not the only one that's struggling. The fight to find "forever homes" for rescue animals is a never-ending one, she said.

“It’s hard out there, it’s hard for me because I can’t take them all in and I can’t save them all," Vincent said.

She urged the public to get their animals fixed so they don’t have to end up in a shelter like hers, waiting for adoption.