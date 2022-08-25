A Baton Rouge woman was arrested for arson Tuesday after authorities say her children set fire to a clothing rack and she stole some items from a Carter’s retail store earlier this month.
Jerdae Tanner was booked on counts of aggravated arson and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, the St. George Fire Department said.
On August 13, St. George firefighters responded to a reported fire at the store, located at 6865 Siegen Lane.
Store employees told authorities that Tanner’s two young children lit a clothing rack on fire. Then they said Tanner stole several clothing items, stuffing them into her purse.
No one was injured in the fire and the clothing rack was moved outside before the blaze spread throughout the store.
Surveillance video helped to later identify Tanner, officials said.