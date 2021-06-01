Baton Rouge police have identified the victims of a triple shooting on Monday night at the Fairview Apartment complex that left three dead, one of which was a one-year-old girl playing by the community pool.
Reginald Thomas, 20, Dewayne Dunn, 17 and Ja'tyri Brown, 1, were killed in the gunfire.
The shooting happened around 7:55 p.m. at 2245 College Drive, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Police said the shooting began after two unknown suspects walked into the gated pool area at the apartment complex and approached Thomas and Dunn. After an argument, the two suspects began shooting at Thomas and Dunn, injured them and Brown, who was playing next the pool.
Thomas and Dunn died at the scene. Brown was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.
No other details were immediately available including the suspect's name or a possible motive.