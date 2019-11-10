Baton Rouge police have arrested a 26-year-old they say shot and wounded a man during a fight at a home on Levera Street earlier this month.
Wesley Demond Turner's arrest Sunday stems from a Nov. 3 argument that police say escalated into a fistfight between Turner and another man at a home in the 4200 block of Levera Street.
During the fight, Turner pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the shoulder before fleeing the scene, according to arrest records.
The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries that authorities said were non-life-threatening.
Turner was booked on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and illegal use of a firearm after the victim picked him out of a police lineup, according to the arrest document.
He remained in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Sunday afternoon with bond set at $60,000, according to an online jail roster.