A teen who led state troopers on a frenetic chase through Baton Rouge Tuesday before crashing near Siegen Lane was a person of interest in a carjacking and homicide in New Orleans, Louisiana State Police said.
Troopers saw a Jeep Liberty -- a vehicle that State Police said resembled a car stolen Sunday in Orleans Parish -- driving west on Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish around 4:30 p.m., according to State Police spokesperson Dustin Dwight.
The driver sped off as troopers tried to speak with him, leading police on a miles-long chase that would ultimately cause four separate wrecks on Siegen Lane, Dwight said.
The chase ended with the jeep hitting a trooper's unit near the I-10 onramp on Siegen Lane.
Dwight said the 16-year-old suspect was booked on counts of hit-and-run, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and other traffic-related charges.
Dwight said the youth is a "person of interest in a carjacking and homicide that occurred in Orleans Parish on May 22, 2022."